Wright State looks to extend streak vs Robert Morris

Robert Morris (3-8, 2-6) vs. Wright State (12-4, 10-3)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Robert Morris. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 66-64 on Jan. 15. Robert Morris fell short in a 79-70 game at Wright State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Colonials are led by Jon Williams and Kahliel Spear. J. Williams has averaged 9.8 points and 4.9 assists while Spear has accounted for 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. The Raiders have been led by Tanner Holden and Loudon Love. Holden has produced 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while Love has averaged 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JON: J. Williams has connected on 43.6 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Robert Morris has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Colonials have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has an assist on 56 of 101 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Robert Morris has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 26th among Division 1 teams. The Robert Morris defense has allowed 76.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th).

