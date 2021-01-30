Delaware looks for home win vs Elon

Sports

Elon (3-4, 0-3) vs. Delaware (6-7, 4-4)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its sixth straight win over Elon at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The last victory for the Phoenix at Delaware was a 77-59 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Delaware’s Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have allowed only 63.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 69.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MCINTOSH: Hunter McIntosh has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Delaware is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 63.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Delaware’s Allen has attempted 86 3-pointers and connected on 29.1 percent of them, and is 8 of 27 over his past five games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Elon has held opposing teams to 65.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CAA teams. The Phoenix have allowed 69.5 points per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

