Sports

MLB-NEWS

Report: Arenado going to Cardinals

UNDATED (AP) — You can put to rest those persistent trade rumors involving Nolan Arenado. The trade is almost finalized.

A person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press that the Colorado Rockies would send Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. The person says Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade, and Major League Baseball must approve a cash transaction of more than $1 million.

The eight-time Gold Glove third baseman has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and topped the majors in RBIs twice.

Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games.

Arenado is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons. The source says Arenado may restructure his contract as part of a trade, which could require approval of the players’ association.

In other baseball news:

— Two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) and the Phillies have finalized their five-year, $115.5 million contract. Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million became the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Minnesota Twins that covered 2011-18. Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in February 2019.

— Cleveland has agreed with free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario on a contract. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations who told the Associated Press the deal is pending a physical. Rosario had his best season in 2019, when he reached career-highs with 32 homers and 109 RBIs in 137 games. During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Rosario batted .257 with 13 homers and drove in 42 runs in 57 games.

— The Indians have signed Cesar Hernández to the one-year, $5 million contract the two sides hammered out earlier this week, one-year after the second baseman’s Gold Glove season with the club. The 30-year-old Hernández was an invaluable addition last season. He led the AL with 20 doubles and helped the Indians secure a wild-card berth. He batted .283 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 35 runs in 58 games of the pandemic-abbreviated season.

— Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Major League Baseball said Friday that the Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and on youth baseball development.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Pelicans top Bucks

UNDATED (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans owned a 28-point lead in the second half on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks erased almost all of it before the Pelicans prevailed, 131-126.

The Pelicans appeared firmly in control when Lonzo Ball’s jumper made it 93-65 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. But Khris Middleton’s turnaround jumper began a head-spinning 20-3 run during the next 3:08.

Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers. Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans, who combined to make 21 from deep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) scored 38 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— The Jazz have run their winning streak to 11 games after Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his season-high 32 points in the third quarter of a 120-101 win over the Mavericks. Mike Conley scored 22 points and Rudy Gobert added 17 with 12 rebounds for his eighth consecutive double-double.

— The Clippers beat the Magic for the 14th straight time since 2013, 116-90 as Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points after he and George each missed two games due to COVID-19 protocols.

— Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes of the 76ers’ 118-94 thumping of the Timberwolves. Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Sixers as the Eastern Conference leaders pulled away after a five-point halftime lead on the worst team in the Western Conference.

— The Nuggets’ five-game winning streak is over after DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists in the Spurs’ 119-109 victory against Denver. Dejounte Murray finished with 26 points and San Antonio held the Nuggets to 23 in the final period en route to its third win in a row.

— With Kevin Durant sitting out, James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points to help the Nets roll past the Thunder, 147-125. Harden scored 17 on 6 for 8 shooting while Brooklyn was taking a 76-59 halftime lead.

— P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets in a 108-105 win over the Pacers. Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 with 10 assists as Charlotte bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Indiana two nights earlier.

— Trae Young’s 41 helped the Hawks top the Wizards 116-100, a game that saw Rajon Rondo (RAH’-zhahn RAHN’-doh), Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez all get ejected. John Collins added 17 points for Atlanta, which led by as many as 23 and improved to 10-9.

— Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench in leading the Knicks to a 102-81 win over the Cavaliers. R.J. Barrett scored 24 points, Julius Randle finished with 16 as New York stopped a three-game losing streak.

— Harrison Barnes poured in 26 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24 in the Kings’ third straight win, 126-124 over the Raptors. Buddy Hield (heeld) had 22 points for Sacramento, and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench with 16 and nine rebounds in his second game back after missing four games with a hip injury.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-CHANEY

Hall of Fame Temple basketball coach John Chaney dies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Most of Temple’s best men’s basketball teams were guided by head coach John Chaney, who ran the program from 1982-2006.

The school announced Friday that Chaney has died at age 89 following a brief illness.

Chaney led the Owls to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances and six Atlanta 10 conference titles over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. He had 741 wins as a college coach, including 516 with Temple.

He became a de facto father to dozens of his players, many coming to Temple from broken homes, violent upbringings and bad schools. He often said his biggest goal was simply to give poor kids a chance to get an education.

A fashionable dresser, Chaney was also known for being in shambles by the end of a game. His fiery temper put him in situations he later regretted. In 1994, he had a heated exchange following a game against UMass, where he threatened to kill coach John Calipari. Chaney apologized and was suspended for a game. The two later became friends.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Illinois holds off Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — 19th-ranked Illinois has picked up its best victory since the early portions of the men’s basketball season.

Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh dah-SOO’-moo) scored 25 points and Trent Frazier had 24 for Illinois in a victory over No. 7 Iowa, 80-75.

The teams traded leads throughout before the Illini took command in the final two minutes. They were up by three when Jordan Bohannon missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.

Cofi Cockburn clinched it with two free throws and finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for Illinois.

Iowa center Luka Garza battled early foul trouble while scoring 19 points. Joe Wieskamp (WEES’-kamp) also had 19 for the Hawkeyes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday night’s game between No. 22 Saint Louis and Richmond postponed

UNDATED (AP) — Friday’s men’s basketball game between No. 22 Saint Louis and Richmond has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.

The Billikens lost to Dayton on Tuesday night in their first game in over a month after having their previous seven games postponed because of the coronavirus. They arrived in Richmond on Thursday and flew back to Saint Louis Friday without elaborating on their reason for not playing.

Kentucky says its men’s basketball game Saturday night against No. 5 Texas has been canceled and all team activities have been paused for 48 hours. The school says it took those steps because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining.

Meanwhile, the Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team has paused all team-related activities and postponed its next three games because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

NFL-NEWS

Texans announce hiring of Culley as head coach

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans have announced the hiring of David Culley as their new head coach.

The longtime assistant gets his first head coaching job on a team in turmoil with a source telling The Associated Press this week that star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. The 65-year-old Culley replaces Bill O’Brien, who was fired after the team opened the season 0-4.

Culley had been with the Ravens since 2019 and has worked as an NFL assistant since 1994, also spending time with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Buffalo.

In other NFL news:

—The NFL expanded the Rooney Rule to give more minority candidates opportunities to become a head coach and reward teams who develop them. More interviews didn’t equal more hirings this offseason. According to an analysis of candidates known to have interviewed for seven head coach openings this month, 11 were minorities and 16 were white. Only two of the seven jobs went to minorities. Some consider it progress but most agree there’s a long way to go.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS/BLACKHAWKS

Korpisalo wins Finn vs. Finn matchup

CHICAGO (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (YOH’-nuhs kohr-pih-SAH’-loh) won a matchup of longtime friends

Korpisalo stopped 31 shots in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over the Blackhawks. Korpisalo got the better of Chicago netminder and fellow Finn Kevin Lankinen, who made 25 saves.

Olivier Bjorkstrand provided the opening goal on a power-play in the first period, He also set up Eric Robinson’s breakaway that gave Columbus a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Bjorkstrand has three goals and eight points in his last seven games.

Dylan Strome (strohm) had Chicago’s lone goal, and he almost tied it on a wraparound that was blocked by Vladislav Gavrikov early in the second.

NHL-NEWS

NHL postpones Golden Knights-Sharks games

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has postponed the Vegas Golden Knights’ two games next week against the San Jose Sharks over concerns about the coronavirus.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (peh-TRAN’-jeh-loh) and three coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and unavailable. The league also postponed Thursday’s game between the Knights and St. Louis.

The games against the Sharks had been scheduled to be played Feb. 1 and 3 in Glendale, Arizona, where the Sharks have been based because of coronavirus rules in Santa Clara County.

Also in the NHL:

The league has suspended Wild forward Kevin Fiala (fee-A’-lah) for three games without pay for boarding Kings defenseman Matt Roy. The players were chasing a loose puck into the corner in the second period Thursday night when Fiala shoved Roy from behind, sending him face-first into the boards. Roy was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice and did not return.

PGA-FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Hovland leads at midway point

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Viktor Hovland fired a 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead at the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open.

The 23-year-old Norwegian closed with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth to reach 9 under. Hovland is one ahead of a sextet that includes Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer and Patrick Reed.

Tony Finau and Lanto Griffin also are at minus-8, one in front of Will Gordon, Robby Shelton and Peter Malnati.