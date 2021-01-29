SMU faces tough test vs No. 6 Houston

Sports

SMU (9-3, 5-3) vs. No. 6 Houston (14-1, 9-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston presents a tough challenge for SMU. SMU has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Houston has won its last seven games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while Marcus Sasser has put up 15.3 points. For the Mustangs, Kendric Davis has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists while Feron Hunt has put up 12.4 points and eight rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. Davis has 24 field goals and 45 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: SMU is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Mustangs are 3-3 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Houston defense has created 14.4 turnovers per game in conference play and 13.8 per game over its last five.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 56.1.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 56.5 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com