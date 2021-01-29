Michigan State faces tough test vs No. 13 Ohio State

Sports

Michigan State (8-5, 2-5) vs. No. 13 Ohio State (13-4, 7-4)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Michigan State. Michigan State has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Ohio State is coming off an 83-79 win at home over Penn State on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 46 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Henry has connected on 23.1 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Buckeyes are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Michigan State has assists on 36 of 55 field goals (65.5 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Michigan State’s offense has turned the ball over 14.2 times per game this season, but is averaging 17.7 turnovers over its last three games.

