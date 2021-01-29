Marquette looks to sweep St. John’s

Sports

St. John’s (10-7, 4-6) vs. Marquette (8-8, 4-6)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette goes for the season sweep over St. John’s after winning the previous matchup in Jamaica. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when the Golden Eagles shot 46.4 percent from the field while holding St. John’s’s shooters to just 37.7 percent on their way to the 73-71 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Julian Champagnie is averaging 17.4 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander is also a primary facilitator, maintaining an average of 10.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Champagnie has connected on 41.9 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marquette is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Storm have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three matchups while St. John’s has assists on 47 of 90 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat St. John’s offense has averaged 75.1 possessions per game, the 17th-most in Division I. Marquette has not been as uptempo as the Red Storm and is averaging only 68.3 possessions per game (ranked 253rd, nationally).

