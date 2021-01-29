Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AZ Compass Prep 78, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 51
American Leadership-Queen Creek 75, Tempe Marcos de Niza 59
Camp Verde 55, Fountain Hills 47
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 66, Paradise Valley 45
Cicero Preparatory Academy 84, North Phoenix Preparatory 60
Desert Edge 55, Cactus 50
Gilbert Leading Edge 57, Ft. Thomas 46
Glendale Mountain Ridge 74, Boulder Creek 72
Kearny Ray 82, San Simon 28
Mesa Red Mountain 63, Mesa Dobson 50
Mesa Skyline 87, Maricopa 76
Paradise Honors 72, El Mirage Dysart 54
Peoria Centennial 85, Raymond S. Kellis 36
Phoenix Brophy 73, Yuma Kofa 21
Phoenix Cortez 58, Vista Grande 54
Phoenix Country Day 73, Horizon Honors 61
Phoenix St. Mary’s 78, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 46
Scottsdale Notre Dame 49, Phoenix Goldwater 43
St. David 53, Pima 48
St. Johns 55, Morenci 43
Tempe McClintock 66, Phoenix Horizon 52
Trivium Prep 58, Mohave Valley River Valley 29
Tucson 69, Marana Mountain View 45
Yuma Catholic 70, Kingman 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anthem Prep vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
Avondale Westview vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.
Betty Fairfax High School vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.
Buckeye vs. Yuma, ccd.
Cibecue vs. Joseph City, ccd.
Desert Heights Prep vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.
Goodyear Estrella Foothills vs. Youngker High School, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. Lake Havasu, ccd.
North vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.
Phoenix Browne vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
Phoenix Central vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.
Phoenix Hayden vs. Metro Tech, ccd.
Phoenix Moon Valley vs. Phoenix Thunderbird, ccd.
Phoenix North Canyon vs. West Point, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Rio Rico vs. Douglas, ccd.
San Miguel vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.
Superior vs. St. Michael, ccd.
Tempe vs. Phoenix Greenway, ccd.
Tolleson vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Catalina Foothills, ccd.
Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 53, Willcox 18
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 47, Paradise Valley 36
Chandler Hamilton 82, Yuma Kofa 6
Chandler Prep 48, Gilbert Classical Academy 37
Combs 44, Poston Butte 33
Desert Edge 65, Cactus 13
Gilbert Christian 38, Odyssey Institute 23
Gilbert Leading Edge 57, Ft. Thomas 43
Glendale Apollo 56, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 51
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 65, Youngker High School 46
Horizon Honors 49, Phoenix Country Day 48
Kearny Ray 55, San Simon 16
Kingman Academy of Learning 60, Heritage Academy – Laveen 7
Lincoln 33, North Valley Christian Academy 23
Mayer 55, Mohave Accelerated 22
Mesa Westwood 47, Mesa 36
Northwest Christian 50, Tonopah Valley 38
Paradise Honors 76, El Mirage Dysart 53
Phoenix Bourgade 34, Arizona College Preparatory 26
Phoenix Christian 46, Arete-Mesa Prep 34
Phoenix St. Mary’s 44, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 28
Phoenix Washington 39, Glendale 24
Raymond S. Kellis 47, Peoria Centennial 25
Safford 46, Pusch Ridge Christian 22
Scottsdale Notre Dame 63, Phoenix Goldwater 24
Scottsdale Prep 40, Desert Heights Prep 24
St. Johns 75, Morenci 50
Thatcher 52, Coolidge 28
Tucson 66, Marana Mountain View 26
Tucson Rincon 48, Tucson Sunnyside 42
Tucson Salpointe 74, Tucson Sabino 33
Verrado 76, Agua Fria 13
Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 49
Wickenburg 45, Parker 35
Willow Canyon 55, Glendale Independence 8
Yuma 43, Buckeye 38
Yuma Catholic 62, Kingman 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anthem Prep vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
Cibecue vs. Joseph City, ccd.
Douglas vs. Rio Rico, ccd.
Gila Ridge vs. Glendale Arizona IHS, ccd.
Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Tolleson, ccd.
Lake Havasu vs. La Joya Community, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.
Metro Tech vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Phoenix Alhambra vs. North, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Phoenix Maryvale vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.
Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.
Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Phoenix Arcadia, ccd.
Sierra Linda vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Superior vs. St. Michael, ccd.
Tucson Catalina Foothills vs. Tucson Canyon del Oro, ccd.
Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.
West Point vs. Phoenix North Canyon, ccd.