Regional Sports
By
Published 9:01 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AZ Compass Prep 78, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 51

American Leadership-Queen Creek 75, Tempe Marcos de Niza 59

Camp Verde 55, Fountain Hills 47

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 66, Paradise Valley 45

Cicero Preparatory Academy 84, North Phoenix Preparatory 60

Desert Edge 55, Cactus 50

Gilbert Leading Edge 57, Ft. Thomas 46

Glendale Mountain Ridge 74, Boulder Creek 72

Kearny Ray 82, San Simon 28

Mesa Red Mountain 63, Mesa Dobson 50

Mesa Skyline 87, Maricopa 76

Paradise Honors 72, El Mirage Dysart 54

Peoria Centennial 85, Raymond S. Kellis 36

Phoenix Brophy 73, Yuma Kofa 21

Phoenix Cortez 58, Vista Grande 54

Phoenix Country Day 73, Horizon Honors 61

Phoenix St. Mary’s 78, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 46

Scottsdale Notre Dame 49, Phoenix Goldwater 43

St. David 53, Pima 48

St. Johns 55, Morenci 43

Tempe McClintock 66, Phoenix Horizon 52

Trivium Prep 58, Mohave Valley River Valley 29

Tucson 69, Marana Mountain View 45

Yuma Catholic 70, Kingman 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anthem Prep vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.

Avondale Westview vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.

Betty Fairfax High School vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.

Buckeye vs. Yuma, ccd.

Cibecue vs. Joseph City, ccd.

Desert Heights Prep vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.

Goodyear Estrella Foothills vs. Youngker High School, ccd.

La Joya Community vs. Lake Havasu, ccd.

North vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.

Phoenix Browne vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.

Phoenix Central vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.

Phoenix Hayden vs. Metro Tech, ccd.

Phoenix Moon Valley vs. Phoenix Thunderbird, ccd.

Phoenix North Canyon vs. West Point, ccd.

Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Rio Rico vs. Douglas, ccd.

San Miguel vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.

Superior vs. St. Michael, ccd.

Tempe vs. Phoenix Greenway, ccd.

Tolleson vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Catalina Foothills, ccd.

Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 53, Willcox 18

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 47, Paradise Valley 36

Chandler Hamilton 82, Yuma Kofa 6

Chandler Prep 48, Gilbert Classical Academy 37

Combs 44, Poston Butte 33

Desert Edge 65, Cactus 13

Gilbert Christian 38, Odyssey Institute 23

Gilbert Leading Edge 57, Ft. Thomas 43

Glendale Apollo 56, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 51

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 65, Youngker High School 46

Horizon Honors 49, Phoenix Country Day 48

Kearny Ray 55, San Simon 16

Kingman Academy of Learning 60, Heritage Academy – Laveen 7

Lincoln 33, North Valley Christian Academy 23

Mayer 55, Mohave Accelerated 22

Mesa Westwood 47, Mesa 36

Northwest Christian 50, Tonopah Valley 38

Paradise Honors 76, El Mirage Dysart 53

Phoenix Bourgade 34, Arizona College Preparatory 26

Phoenix Christian 46, Arete-Mesa Prep 34

Phoenix St. Mary’s 44, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 28

Phoenix Washington 39, Glendale 24

Raymond S. Kellis 47, Peoria Centennial 25

Safford 46, Pusch Ridge Christian 22

Scottsdale Notre Dame 63, Phoenix Goldwater 24

Scottsdale Prep 40, Desert Heights Prep 24

St. Johns 75, Morenci 50

Thatcher 52, Coolidge 28

Tucson 66, Marana Mountain View 26

Tucson Rincon 48, Tucson Sunnyside 42

Tucson Salpointe 74, Tucson Sabino 33

Verrado 76, Agua Fria 13

Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 49

Wickenburg 45, Parker 35

Willow Canyon 55, Glendale Independence 8

Yuma 43, Buckeye 38

Yuma Catholic 62, Kingman 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anthem Prep vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.

Cibecue vs. Joseph City, ccd.

Douglas vs. Rio Rico, ccd.

Gila Ridge vs. Glendale Arizona IHS, ccd.

Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Tolleson, ccd.

Lake Havasu vs. La Joya Community, ccd.

Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.

Metro Tech vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.

Phoenix Alhambra vs. North, ccd.

Phoenix Camelback vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.

Phoenix Maryvale vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Phoenix Arcadia, ccd.

Sierra Linda vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Superior vs. St. Michael, ccd.

Tucson Catalina Foothills vs. Tucson Canyon del Oro, ccd.

Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.

West Point vs. Phoenix North Canyon, ccd.

Sports

The Associated Press

