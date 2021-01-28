W. Michigan looks to extend streak vs Miami

Sports

Western Michigan (2-10, 1-6) vs. Miami (7-5, 4-3)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. Western Michigan has won by an average of 7 points in its last six wins over the RedHawks. Miami’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2016, a 45-44 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dalonte Brown, Dae Dae Grant, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all RedHawks points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The RedHawks have scored 76.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 65.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.LEAPING FOR LEE: Greg Lee has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-10 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-lowest rate in the country. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 337th among Division I teams).

