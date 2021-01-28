Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Vegas-Blues game postponed due to COVID protocol

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed.

The NHL says a Vegas player and another coach have entered COVID-19 protocol. That could mean a positive test, potential exposure or something else.

Vegas played St. Louis on Tuesday night without its entire coaching staff. General manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the minor league coaching staff.

The NHL says the Golden Knights’ training facilities are closed until further notice. A decision on their upcoming games will be made in the next 24-48 hours. Vegas is next scheduled to face the San Jose Sharks next Tuesday and Thursday in Glendale, Arizona.

The Golden Knights are the third team to have virus problems force a postponement, following Dallas and Carolina. It’s the first postponement outside the league’s realigned Central Division.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-BOWEY

D Madison Bowey agrees to 2-year contract with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Madison Bowey. Bowey’s contract has a $725,000 salary cap hit. The first season is a two-way deal and it transitions to a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old Bowey set career highs with three goals and 14 assists in 53 games for Detroit last season.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: QB Watson requests trade as Texans hire new coach

UNDATED (AP) — Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the move. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt. The Texans, who had years of woes at quarterback before drafting Watson, don’t want to part with the talented 25-year-old who led the NFL in yards passing this season.

A source told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start and replaced by interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

The same source who told The AP about the trade request said Watson made the request before Culley’s hire. He has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time. Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the team didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee) for its coaching vacancy.

The Texans eventually interviewed Bieniemy, as well as Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady before landing on Culley — the only African American among the seven head coaches hired this offseason.

In other NFL news:

— The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season. Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State, Memphis, Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Florida and Tennessee. Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 while Rumph was the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach. Rumph made his NFL coaching debut with the Texans in 2020.

—Tom Brady says his parents are doing well after battling COVID-19 early this season and will be among family in the stands to root for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week’s Super Bowl. Brady’s father, Tom, Sr., recently revealed that he and his wife, Galynn, had a bout with COVID-19 in September.

MLB-NEWS

Tanaka leaves Yankees, rejoins former team to pitch in Japan

UNDATED (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka is leaving the New York Yankees after seven seasons and returning to Japan to pitch for his former team.

Tanaka has signed a two-year contract with the Rakuten Eagles. The club did not provide financial details but local media reports say it is worth almost $9 million annually.

The 32-year-old Tanaka was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees and became a free agent after last season.

The Yankees recently added two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur) and traded for Pittsburgh pitcher Jameson Taillon (TY’-ahn). New York appeared to have no room for Tanaka in its 2021 rotation and didn’t appear to be trying to re-sign him.

Tanaka went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season.

The right-hander pitched for Rakuten from 2007-13, going 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his final season and leading the Eagles to the Japan Series title. He then signed a $155 million, seven-year contract with the Yankees ahead of the 2014 season and quickly became a steadying, consistent presence in their rotation.

Tanaka went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA and 991 strikeouts in 1,054 1/3 innings. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2019 despite pitching with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

In other MLB news:

—The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Sara Goodrum to minor league hitting coordinator. Brewers vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan says that “to our knowledge, she would be the first” woman to hold that position in any Major League Baseball organization. Goodrum’s official new title with the Brewers is coordinator for hitting development initiatives. Goodrum played softball for Oregon from 2012-15 and had spent the last three seasons in the Brewers’ sports science department.

— The Houston Astros have added quality control coach Dan Firova and assistant pitching coach Bill Murphy to their staff under manager Dusty Baker. Firova takes over for the 70-year-old Chris Speier, who is retiring after a 19-year playing career followed by a 20-year coaching career.

— Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reached a lawsuit settlement to reimburse local government $4.2 million for the cost of building Marlins Park, which opened in 2012. The payment stems from the $1.2 billion sale of team in 2017 by Loria to Derek Jeter and his ownership group. In 2009, local government agreed to help pay for the ballpark in exchange for Loria’s pledge to share profits if he later sold the team. Following the sale, Loria claimed a loss on the deal due to taxes, which the county described as “fuzzy math.”

—Right-hander Kohl Stewart has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs after he opted out of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stewart last pitched in the majors in 2019, going 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine appearances with Minnesota. The 26-year-old Stewart signed with Baltimore in December 2019, but never played for the Orioles. Stewart’s deal with Chicago is worth $700,000 while he is in the majors and $150,000 in the minors.

NBA-NEWS

Hawks G Kris Dunn out at least another 2 weeks

UNDATED (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Dunn signed with the Hawks as a free agent and was expected to be a defensive stopped in the backcourt, but he has yet to play for his new team. Dunn underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29.

The Hawks say Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss another six games and likely more before he is ready to play.

The Hawks have been plagued by injuries in the first month of the season. Guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) and Rajon Rondo (RAH’-zhahn RAHN’-doh) are currently sidelined along with Dunn.

In other NBA news:

— San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has announced that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, and is encouraging others to get the shot when they have the opportunity. Popovich released the news on his 72nd birthday. He made the announcement through the NBA in the form of a video just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s all-time scoring leader, did last week. Both are well within the age guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility. The video also shows Popovich getting the vaccine and telling the health care worker who administered it that he “didn’t feel it.”

SUPER BOWL-TAMPA-MASKS

Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anyone visiting Tampa’s popular outdoor destinations for the Super Bowl will be required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order Wednesday saying masks must be worn outside while downtown, in neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium — where the Super Bowl will be held — and in other tourist hotspots.

The order says those who are not wearing a mask can be cited with a “nominal civil infraction” that carries a penalty up to a $500 fine. It will remain in place until Feb. 13 — nearly a week after the Super Bowl ends. There are a few exceptions, including children under 5.

The NFL is allowing 22,000 visitors to be inside Raymond James Stadium for the game and all will be required to wear masks. It normally has a capacity of 75,000 fans.There will be official game events around the city, including The Super Bowl Experience, which features live music, food, beverages and football-themed activities. That will be held at multiple parks along the 2.7-mile Tampa Riverwalk and it is one of the places where masks are required even outdoors.

SUPER BOWL-SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

O’Neal hosting SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fans looking for pregame entertainment before the Super Bowl will have another option this year.

Shaquille O’Neal will be holding the virtual SHAQ Bowl on Feb. 7. It’s one of the few events taking place in Tampa, Florida, since many parties that traditionally take place during Super Bowl week have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SHAQ Bowl takes the place of Shaq’s Fun House, which had been held the past two years in Atlanta and Miami.

The three-hour special begins at 3 p.m. ET and will be available on Facebook and SHAQBowl.com. It will also be on LiveXLive across 20-plus platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

The show will be hosted by Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Some of the events include a sports obstacle course, dodgeball, tug-of-war and a dance challenge. The SHAQ Bowl also has its own halftime show.

The show will take place from a custom-built studio in Tampa, which is about an hour from O’Neal’s home in Orlando. No fans will be allowed and all participants will undergo COVID-19 testing.

NFL-CHIEFS-BIENIEMY

Chiefs’ Bieniemy misses out on head coach job once again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyreek Hill was thrilled to hear that his first wide receivers coach, David Culley, was going to be an NFL head coach.

He was baffled by the fact his current offensive coordinator once again will not. After interviewing for six openings, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee) ultimately was passed over during the annual coaching carousel. That became official when the Houston Texans hired Culley, the long-time Andy Reid assistant who had been the assistant head coach in Baltimore.

In other NFL news:

—The Detroit Lions hired Aubrey Pleasant to be the team’s pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. The team announced the move Thursday. Pleasant joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff. Pleasant is coming off a four-year run as cornerbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He has also worked as a coaching intern with the Cleveland Browns and an assistant for Washington. Pleasant is a native of Flint and coached at Grand Blanc High School in 2010. He also worked for the University of Michigan after that.