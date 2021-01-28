Siena looks to extend streak vs Marist

Sports

Siena (7-1, 7-1) vs. Marist (8-6, 6-6)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. Siena has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Red Foxes. Marist’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2017, a 63-58 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Marist’s Jordan Jones, Ricardo Wright and Hakim Byrd have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Saints have scored 66.6 points per game against MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded over zero non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Pickett has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Marist is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Siena has won its last four road games, scoring 75.3 points, while allowing 66.8 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Siena has held opposing teams to 64.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com