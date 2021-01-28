Rosser, UNO visit SLU

Sports

New Orleans (4-11, 3-4) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (5-11, 3-5)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Damion Rosser and New Orleans will battle Keon Clergeot and Southeastern Louisiana. Rosser has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Clergeot is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors. Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Privateers points over the team’s last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Privateers have scored 73.5 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they recorded over seven non-conference games.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Clergeot has connected on 34.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Privateers are 0-10 when they score 73 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 73 points. The Lions are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: New Orleans’s Green has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the second-most free throws among all Southland teams. The Lions have averaged 24.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

___

