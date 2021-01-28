No. 16 Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

Sports

No. 16 Florida State (10-2, 6-1) vs. Georgia Tech (7-5, 3-3)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Florida State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia Tech. Florida State has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 78-56 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Yellow Jackets have given up just 66.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 77.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Alvarado has had his hand in 47 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. Alvarado has 37 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Tech has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.2 points while giving up 63.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Georgia Tech has 48 assists on 83 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Florida State has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent, ranking the Seminoles 23rd nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Georgia Tech stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 283rd).

