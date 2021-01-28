Moore, Oakland visit Ft. Wayne

Sports

Oakland (6-13, 6-6) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7, 5-7)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jalen Moore and Oakland will go up against Jarred Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne. Moore has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. Godfrey is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Godfrey has averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 12.5 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Moore has averaged 18.8 points, four rebounds and 8.2 assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 76.4 points per game and allowed 79.4 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 63.6 points scored and 88.9 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Moore has either made or assisted on 75 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-3 when scoring at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45 percent or less. The Mastodons are 1-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 76.6 points per game.

