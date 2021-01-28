Hofstra, UNCW meet in conference play

Sports

Hofstra (9-6, 5-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (7-6, 1-3)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays host to Hofstra in a CAA matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Sunday. Hofstra beat Towson by five, while UNC Wilmington fell to Delaware, 67-62.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims, Mike Okauru and Ty Gadsden have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Seahawks points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Pride have given up only 68.1 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Ray has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hofstra is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer. The Pride are 4-6 when they record more than nine turnovers. The UNC Wilmington defense has forced 15.5 turnovers per game overall this year and 16.7 per game over its last three.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pride have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington has an assist on 28 of 73 field goals (38.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Hofstra has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 77.2 points per game.

