Colorado looks for home win vs Utah

Utah (6-7, 3-6) vs. Colorado (13-4, 8-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its fourth straight win over Utah at CU Events Center. The last victory for the Runnin’ Utes at Colorado was an 86-81 win on Feb. 23, 2017.

TEAM LEADERS: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV has averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Evan Battey has put up 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 12.9 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Allen has accounted for 44 percent of all Utah field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 32 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Utah is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 58.

STINGY DEFENSE: Colorado has held opposing teams to 63.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.

