Chong Qui, Mt. St. Mary’s host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (5-5, 5-4) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (5-6, 4-3)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Thomas and Sacred Heart will face Damian Chong Qui and Mount St. Mary’s. The sophomore Thomas has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24 over his last five games. Chong Qui, a junior, is averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Sacred Heart has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Thomas, Aaron Clarke, Mike Sixsmith and Bryce Johnson have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Pioneers points over the team’s last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 65.1 points per game and allowed 60.7 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 63 points scored and 67 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chong Qui has directly created 53 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 60: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-6 this year when it allows 60 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 60.

PERFECT WHEN: Mount St. Mary’s is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Mountaineers are 0-6 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart as a collective unit has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com