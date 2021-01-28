Central Ark. looks to end streak vs NW State

Sports

Northwestern State (4-14, 3-4) vs. Central Arkansas (3-12, 2-5)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks to extend Central Arkansas’s conference losing streak to six games. Central Arkansas’ last Southland win came against the New Orleans Privateers 83-79 on Jan. 6. Northwestern State beat New Orleans by eight at home in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Northwestern State’s Trenton Massner, Jamaure Gregg and Larry Owens have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Demons points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Demons have scored 76 points per game and allowed 78.9 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 86.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 28.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-11 this year when it scores 80 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 81.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Demons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Central Arkansas has 35 assists on 68 field goals (51.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Northwestern State has assists on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State is ranked second among Southland teams with an average of 74.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com