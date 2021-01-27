Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
Published 10:04 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chandler Valley Christian 79, Horizon Honors 38

Duncan 61, Ft. Thomas 42

El Mirage Dysart 65, Scottsdale Saguaro 45

Gilbert 49, Mesa 29

Gilbert Classical Academy 49, Arete-Mesa Prep 48

Glendale 71, Raymond S. Kellis 66, OT

Mohave Valley River Valley 56, Kingman Academy of Learning 48

Morenci 68, Eagar Round Valley 50

Phoenix Moon Valley 39, Bradshaw Mountain 38

Phoenix St. Mary’s 59, Phoenix Brophy 54

Rancho Solano Prep 56, American Leadership-Gilbert 50

Tonopah Valley 63, Odyssey Institute 32

Williams Field 65, Phoenix Arcadia 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Salpointe, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Queen Creek 58, Peoria 40

Arete-Mesa Prep 51, Gilbert Classical Academy 9

Chandler Valley Christian 49, Horizon Honors 48

Eagar Round Valley 61, Morenci 40

El Mirage Dysart 59, Scottsdale Saguaro 46

Ft. Thomas 59, Duncan 29

Gilbert Christian 37, Florence 36

Mayer 46, North Valley Christian Academy 14

Mesa Dobson 44, Perry 42

Odyssey Institute 49, Tonopah Valley 17

Phoenix Moon Valley 47, Bradshaw Mountain 41

Rancho Solano Prep 50, Glendale North Pointe 20

Raymond S. Kellis 39, Glendale 27

Snowflake 56, Show Low 37

Tempe 52, Scottsdale Coronado 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content