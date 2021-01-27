Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chandler Valley Christian 79, Horizon Honors 38
Duncan 61, Ft. Thomas 42
El Mirage Dysart 65, Scottsdale Saguaro 45
Gilbert 49, Mesa 29
Gilbert Classical Academy 49, Arete-Mesa Prep 48
Glendale 71, Raymond S. Kellis 66, OT
Mohave Valley River Valley 56, Kingman Academy of Learning 48
Morenci 68, Eagar Round Valley 50
Phoenix Moon Valley 39, Bradshaw Mountain 38
Phoenix St. Mary’s 59, Phoenix Brophy 54
Rancho Solano Prep 56, American Leadership-Gilbert 50
Tonopah Valley 63, Odyssey Institute 32
Williams Field 65, Phoenix Arcadia 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Salpointe, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Queen Creek 58, Peoria 40
Arete-Mesa Prep 51, Gilbert Classical Academy 9
Chandler Valley Christian 49, Horizon Honors 48
Eagar Round Valley 61, Morenci 40
El Mirage Dysart 59, Scottsdale Saguaro 46
Ft. Thomas 59, Duncan 29
Gilbert Christian 37, Florence 36
Mayer 46, North Valley Christian Academy 14
Mesa Dobson 44, Perry 42
Odyssey Institute 49, Tonopah Valley 17
Phoenix Moon Valley 47, Bradshaw Mountain 41
Rancho Solano Prep 50, Glendale North Pointe 20
Raymond S. Kellis 39, Glendale 27
Snowflake 56, Show Low 37
Tempe 52, Scottsdale Coronado 39
