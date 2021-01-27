UTSA looks for home win vs UTEP

Sports

UTEP (7-7, 3-5) vs. UTSA (7-8, 3-5)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA looks for its sixth straight win over UTEP at UTSA Convocation Center. The last victory for the Miners at UTSA was a 73-55 win on Jan. 17, 2015.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Germany and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 64 percent of UTSA’s scoring this season. For UTEP, Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Roadrunners have allowed only 77.5 points per game to Conference USA opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 81.3 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.SOLID SOULEY: Boum has connected on 41 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Miners are 0-7 when they score 68 points or fewer and 7-0 when they exceed 68 points. The Roadrunners are 0-8 when allowing 73 or more points and 7-0 when holding opponents below 73.

PERFECT WHEN: The Roadrunners are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 0-8 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Miners are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 2-7 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has committed a turnover on just 15 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all CUSA teams. The Miners have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com