DJ LeMahieu gets $90 million Yankees deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Yankees have completed one of their primary offseason objectives, finalizing a $90 million, six-year contract to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.

New York also has a pending $11 million, one-year contract with right-handed starter Corey Kluber and a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O’Day.

Both those deals are subject to successful physicals.

LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. The infielder won his first AL batting title last year at .364 after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

In other MLB news:

— Left-handed starter Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. He gives the team a fourth member of a rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Lester and the team had an agreement in principle in place last week, but it was pending the successful completion of a physical exam. The five-time All-Star and Nationals manager, Dave Martinez know each other well: Martinez was the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs when Lester helped that club win the 2016 World Series for its first title in 108 years.

— The New York Yankees have found a replacement for their bullpen. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the team has agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with right-hander Darren O’Day. The deal includes player and club options for 2022. O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll. O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary seteup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.

— Zack Scott has been promoted to acting general manager of the New York Mets, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired. Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM. The 43-year-old Scott oversaw Boston’s analytics along with advance scouting and professional scouting. He joined the team as an intern, became an assistant in 2005, then spent six seasons as assistant director of baseball operations. Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13 and was fired Jan. 19 after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

NHL-NEWS

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has resigned. The 71-year-old member of the Hockey Hall of Fame cited “personal reasons” behind the decision. Patrick Allvin will serve as the interim general manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 and oversaw a roster rebuild that helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. His resignation comes with Pittsburgh off to a solid 4-2-1 start.

In other NHL news:

— The Carolina Hurricanes are set to return to the ice after a stoppage due to COVID-19 concerns. The Hurricanes had four games postponed and six players appear on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 protocols. They returned to practice this week ahead of hosting Tampa Bay on Thursday in their first game since Jan. 18. Carolina still has five players on the NHL’s COVID-19 list. Captain Jordan Staal was the first to go on the list but he has since returned. Coach Rod Brind’Amour says he expects conditioning issues from the unexpected layoff three games into the season.

NBA-NEWS

Nuggets’ Murray fined $25,000 for striking Hardaway’s groin

UNDATED (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr.

Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113.

The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees. The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-2 foul after a video review.

In other NBA news:

— NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season. The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized. But the league also wants players worthy of being named All-Stars this season to get their due, whether the game is played or not. Voting opens at noon Eastern on Thursday and will run through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 16.

— Washington’s second-half schedule might not be as jam-packed as first thought. The NBA said today it was rescheduling some Wizards games after a half-dozen of their contests were postponed in recent weeks for virus-related reasons. Portland will now visit Washington on Tuesday, a game that was originally set for the second half. Washington will play at Charlotte on Feb. 7, a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 20. That means the Blazers, who were scheduled to visit the Hornets that day, will now go to Charlotte in the second half of the schedule. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have returned to practice.

NFL-NEWS

Seahawks cut ties with Chad Wheeler after arrest

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence.

Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team expired at the end of the season.

In other NFL news:

— The Detroit Lions have hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month. Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator. Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. The Lions also announced they hired assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey, a former general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

— The NFL has picked three people who have served during the coronavirus pandemic as honorary captains for the Super Bowl along with inaugural poet Amanda Gorman for an original poem. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will take part in the coin toss on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The trio was picked for embodying the NFL’s message of “It Takes All of Us” this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

New AD Danny White hires Josh Heupel to join him at Vols

UNDATED (AP) — Josh Heupel (HY’-pul) was hired as Tennessee’s football coach on Wednesday, giving the Vols a package deal with athletic director Danny White, who started in his job last week.

Josh Heupel says he sees potential NCAA sanctions as a minor speed bump for Tennessee. The Volunteers’ new football coach also said today that Tennessee will still have a chance to chase championships.

Heupel as Tennessee’s 27th head coach overall with a six-year deal worth $4 million a year. Heupel is the Vols’ fifth different head coach since the end of the 2008 season. He was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF after being hired to replace Scott Frost.

In other college football news:

— Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2030 season. The 46-year-old Fitzgerald is by far the program’s winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006. The Wildcats have played in 10 bowl games during his tenure and won five. Northwestern captured its second Big Ten West championship in three years and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl last season. Fitzgerald was under contract through 2026.

— Vanderbilt has hired former Alabama defensive back and NFL scout Gerald “Smoke” Dixon as director of scouting. Coach Clark Lea announced the hiring Wednesday. A four-year starting cornerback at Alabama, Dixon most recently worked with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders in a three-man personnel staff. The Defenders started 3-2 before the XFL suspended operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

UConn postpones 2 men’s basketball games

UNDATED (AP) — UConn says it has postponed its next two men’s basketball games, including Thursday’s scheduled contest with No. 3 Villanova, after learning that an official who worked its Tuesday night win over Butler has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Huskies have been placed in a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine that also will prevent them from traveling to New York for a game at St. John’s on Sunday.

These will be the ninth and 10th games on the Huskies schedule that have been either postponed or cancelled because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus. The school says it won’t play another game until it is deemed safe by medical professionals.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— The Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball games between Boston University and Holy Cross scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to a rise in positive COVID-19 tests as BU students return for spring semester. BU’s athletic department and its varsity programs will immediately undergo a pause of all athletic activities for the remainder of January. The games will be rescheduled following discussions between the schools and league office. Also, the Holy Cross and Colgate men’s basketball teams have moved their two-game series to this weekend, with both games played at Holy Cross. The contests were previously scheduled for mid-February.

— The University at Albany men’s basketball team has been placed on a temporary pause following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test within the team’s Tier 1 personnel. The length of the pause will be determined pending additional test results and contact tracing. The move comes after its league, the America East Conference, announced plans to revise its schedules every two weeks to deal with COVID-19 issues. Last week, members of the University of Vermont’s women’s basketball team decided not to continue their season and opted out, disrupting the league schedule.

— The Syracuse women’s ice hockey series at Mercyhurst scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the Mercyhurst program. New dates for the series will be announced when confirmed.