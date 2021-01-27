SIUE, Southeast Mo. meet in conference play

Sports

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-5, 3-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (4-10, 2-6)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville visits Southeast Missouri in an OVC matchup. Each team last played on Tuesday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville won 87-74 at Eastern Illinois, while Southeast Missouri is coming off of a 69-66 loss to UT Martin.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeast Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Harris, DQ Nicholas, Nana Akenten and Nolan Taylor have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Redhawks points this season, though that number has dropped to 44 percent over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 70.6 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.4 per game they recorded over five non-conference games.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Mike Adewunmi has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 54.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redhawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Southeast Missouri has an assist on 39 of 61 field goals (63.9 percent) over its past three contests while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 23.6 free throws per game this season and 26.3 per game over their last three games.

