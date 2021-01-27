Detroit, Youngstown St. meet in conference play

Sports

Detroit (4-8, 3-5) vs. Youngstown State (8-8, 4-8)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Detroit squares off against Youngstown State. Both programs are coming off of victories this past Saturday. Youngstown State earned an 85-77 win at home over Illinois-Chicago, while Detroit emerged with an 82-72 win at Oakland.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Titans have scored 77.9 points per game against Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they managed over four non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 70.

FLOOR SPACING: Detroit’s Bul Kuol has attempted 71 3-pointers and connected on 43.7 percent of them, and is 14 for 32 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

