Arizona seeks revenge on Stanford

Stanford (9-5, 5-3) vs. Arizona (12-3, 6-3)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford goes for the season sweep over Arizona after winning the previous matchup in Santa Cruz. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 19, when the Cardinal shot 52.7 percent from the field while limiting Arizona’s shooters to just 48.1 percent en route to a three-point victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Arizona’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Stanford, Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Jaiden Delaire have scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 73 percent of all Cardinal points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Wildcats have scored 82.2 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 77.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.DOMINANT DA SILVA: da Silva has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 12-0 when holding opponents to 46.3 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Cardinal are 8-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-5 on the year when falling short of 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Arizona has 51 assists on 87 field goals (58.6 percent) across its past three contests while Stanford has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 26.5 free throws per game and 28.7 per game over their last three games.

