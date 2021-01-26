Sports

BASEBALL-HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be no Class of 2021 at this summer’s baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Cooperstown.

No one received the required 75% of the vote. Curt Schilling was the lone player to receive at least 62%, showing up on 71.8% of the ballots submitted by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Barry Bonds was named on 61.8% of the ballots, Roger Clemens 61.6% and Scott Rolen 52.9%. The highest first-year eligible player was Mark Buehrle (BUR’-lee) at just 11%.

It’s the 19th time the BBWAA has failed to elect a Hall member and just the third time since 1971. With the Hall of Fame’s Era Committees postponing their scheduled elections until next offseason because of the pandemic, there won’t be a 2021 Hall class.

The 2020 Hall class will be the guests of honor this year after their induction ceremony was pushed back due to the pandemic.

MLB-PHILLIES-REALMUTO

Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) is staying put.

Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Phillies and the two-time All-Star catcher have agreed to a five-year, $115.5 million contract.

Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for 2011-18.

Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in 2019 in a trade that sent right-hander Sixto Sanchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro to Miami. He has flourished in Philadelphia, hitting .273 with 36 home runs, 115 RBIs and .492 slugging average.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are bringing back free agent second baseman César Hernández on a one-year contract with a club option for 2022. Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020, leading the American League with 20 doubles while batting .283 with three home runs, 20 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 58 games.

— Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to a one-year, $18 million pact with the Blue Jays. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, when he hit 33 homers with 92 RBIs with an .892 OPS.

MLB-HANK AARON MEMORIAL

Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin’ Hank

ATLANTA (AP) — Emotions ran high as baseball came together at Truist Park to honor to life and legacy of Hank Aaron.

The one-time home run king and Baseball Hall of Famer died last week at age 86.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Braves manager Brian Snitker and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spoke emotionally about Aaron’s humble demeanor and the enormous legacy he left behind. Snitker, especially choked back tears as he remembered Aaron’s affection for those who didn’t possess his unparalleled talent. And Jones credited Aaron with helping persuade the Braves to take him with the No. 1 pick in 1990.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Texas hosts Oklahoma without coach

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fifth-ranked Texas hosted number-24 Oklahoma tonight without coach Shaka Smart. He announced yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

The Longhorns are playing for the first time in more than a week after two games were postponed because of coronavirus issues at Iowa State and TCU.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State plans return

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is planning to resume competing later this week after postponing three straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the men’s basketball program.

Coach Tom Izzo (IH’-zoh) says the Spartans are planning to play at Rutgers (8-6, 4-6) on Thursday night. He expects shooting guard Joshua Langford and center Mady Sissoko to be cleared to play the Scarlet Knights after both tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

NBA-PACERS-LeVERT

LeVert out indefinitely after kidney surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers say Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney.

Doctors found the small mass during a post-trade physical. Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery.

LeVert was acquired in a trade earlier this month that sent Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) to Houston and James Harden to Brooklyn.

NHL-NEWS

Staal is practicing again

UNDATED (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is back at practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

Staal said Tuesday he feels good now after having some chills and coughing. He was the first of six Hurricanes players that ultimately appeared on the league’s daily COVID-19 unavailability list, which ultimately led to the postponement of three games.

The Hurricanes are currently scheduled to return to the ice Thursday against Tampa Bay.

Also in the NHL:

— Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out “weeks” with a leg injury suffered late in Sunday’s win at Calgary. Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum. Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage this season.

NFL-PACKERS-RODGERS

Rodgers says he sees no reason he won’t be back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he doesn’t think there’s any reason that he wouldn’t be back with the Green Bay Packers next season.

But he added during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that his future isn’t necessarily in his control.

Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game that “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”

NFL-WASHINGTON-KING

King is NFL’s first Black female assistant position coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington has promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.

King is just the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

NBA-OBIT-WINGO

Knicks fan favorite Wingo dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Knick and fan favorite Harthorne Wingo has died at 73.

Wingo was a late-season signing and a reserve on New York’s 1972-73 championship team, which featured Hall of Famers Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley and Jerry Lucas. Fans would chant for Wingo to come into the game and then cheer wildly once he checked in at the scorers table. The 6-foot-6 forward was from a town near the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, but he later gained notoriety on the New York City playgrounds. He played four seasons for the Knicks in the 1970s.

Harthorne Wingo was 73 years old.