Regional Sports
By
Published 8:16 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canyon View 66, Agua Fria 40

Gila Ridge 64, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 50

Marana 70, Casa Grande 63

Perry 85, Yuma Kofa 20

Phoenix Desert Vista 55, Queen Creek 52

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 70, Phoenix Moon Valley 68

Tonopah Valley 63, Wickenburg 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Betty Fairfax High School vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.

Cibecue vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.

Elfrida Valley vs. Bisbee, ccd.

Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.

Metro Tech vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.

Nogales vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.

Phoenix Alhambra vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.

Phoenix Hayden vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.

Phoenix Maryvale vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.

Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.

Phoenix South Mountain vs. North, ccd.

San Miguel vs. Benson, ccd.

Shadow Ridge vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.

Superior vs. Ft. Thomas, ccd.

Valley Vista vs. Tolleson, ccd.

West Point vs. Phoenix Washington, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 74, Eloy Santa Cruz 5

Arizona College Preparatory 33, Odyssey Institute 27

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 40

Chandler Seton 78, Scottsdale Saguaro 25

Desert Edge 44, Glendale Deer Valley 40

Paradise Valley 58, Tempe McClintock 49

Perry 88, Yuma Kofa 16

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 59, Glendale Prep 44

Phoenix Xavier 60, Basha 34

Poston Butte 66, Phoenix Cortez 39

Scottsdale Prep 63, Glendale North Pointe 32

St John Paul II 68, Heritage Academy – Laveen 8

Thatcher 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 22

Tucson Rincon 53, Maricopa 39

Tucson Sunnyside 52, Tucson Desert View 13

Willow Canyon 54, Phoenix North Canyon 25

Youngker High School 43, El Mirage Dysart 42

Yuma Catholic 61, Parker 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

American Leadership-Gilbert vs. Globe, ccd.

Avondale Westview vs. Shadow Ridge, ccd.

Cibecue vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.

Elfrida Valley vs. Bisbee, ccd.

Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.

North vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.

Phoenix Browne vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Phoenix Camelback vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Phoenix Central vs. Metro Tech, ccd.

Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

Phoenix Washington vs. West Point, ccd.

Sequoia Charter School vs. NFL YET College Prep Academy, ccd.

Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.

Sierra Vista Buena vs. Nogales, ccd.

Superior vs. Ft. Thomas, ccd.

Tolleson vs. Valley Vista, ccd.

Tucson Sabino vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

