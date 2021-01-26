Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canyon View 66, Agua Fria 40
Gila Ridge 64, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 50
Marana 70, Casa Grande 63
Perry 85, Yuma Kofa 20
Phoenix Desert Vista 55, Queen Creek 52
Phoenix Shadow Mountain 70, Phoenix Moon Valley 68
Tonopah Valley 63, Wickenburg 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Betty Fairfax High School vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.
Cibecue vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.
Elfrida Valley vs. Bisbee, ccd.
Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.
Metro Tech vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Nogales vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.
Phoenix Alhambra vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
Phoenix Hayden vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.
Phoenix Maryvale vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.
Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. North, ccd.
San Miguel vs. Benson, ccd.
Shadow Ridge vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.
Superior vs. Ft. Thomas, ccd.
Valley Vista vs. Tolleson, ccd.
West Point vs. Phoenix Washington, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 74, Eloy Santa Cruz 5
Arizona College Preparatory 33, Odyssey Institute 27
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 40
Chandler Seton 78, Scottsdale Saguaro 25
Desert Edge 44, Glendale Deer Valley 40
Paradise Valley 58, Tempe McClintock 49
Perry 88, Yuma Kofa 16
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 59, Glendale Prep 44
Phoenix Xavier 60, Basha 34
Poston Butte 66, Phoenix Cortez 39
Scottsdale Prep 63, Glendale North Pointe 32
St John Paul II 68, Heritage Academy – Laveen 8
Thatcher 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 22
Tucson Rincon 53, Maricopa 39
Tucson Sunnyside 52, Tucson Desert View 13
Willow Canyon 54, Phoenix North Canyon 25
Youngker High School 43, El Mirage Dysart 42
Yuma Catholic 61, Parker 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
American Leadership-Gilbert vs. Globe, ccd.
Avondale Westview vs. Shadow Ridge, ccd.
Cibecue vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.
Elfrida Valley vs. Bisbee, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.
North vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.
Phoenix Browne vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Phoenix Central vs. Metro Tech, ccd.
Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
Phoenix Washington vs. West Point, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. NFL YET College Prep Academy, ccd.
Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Sierra Vista Buena vs. Nogales, ccd.
Superior vs. Ft. Thomas, ccd.
Tolleson vs. Valley Vista, ccd.
Tucson Sabino vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/