Clemson faces tough test vs No. 25 Louisville

No. 25 Louisville (10-3, 5-2) vs. Clemson (9-4, 3-4)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Louisville presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Louisville won 70-65 at home against Duke in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 38 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carlik Jones has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 4-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cardinals are 8-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 2-3 when the team hits fewer than six from long range.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Clemson has 29 assists on 63 field goals (46 percent) across its previous three outings while Louisville has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Clemson defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.4 percent of all possessions, the 18th-best rate among Division I teams. Louisville has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through 13 games (ranking the Cardinals 257th).

