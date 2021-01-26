BG, Kent State meet in conference play

Sports

Bowling Green (10-5, 6-3) vs. Kent State (7-4, 4-3)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Bowling Green battles Kent State. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Kent State lost 76-74 to Toledo on Saturday, while Bowling Green came up short in a 96-77 game at Miami on Thursday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Danny Pippen, Mike Nuga, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have collectively accounted for 66 percent of Kent State’s scoring this year including 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 71 percent of all Falcons points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Falcons have given up just 72.3 points per game to MAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Turner has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Kent State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-4 when fewer than four Golden Flashes players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Kent State has 46 assists on 89 field goals (51.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent. The Golden Flashes have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game.

