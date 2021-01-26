Arkansas looks for home win vs Ole Miss

Sports

Mississippi (8-6, 3-4) vs. Arkansas (12-4, 4-4)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas looks for its fourth straight win over Mississippi at Bud Walton Arena. The last victory for the Rebels at Arkansas was a 96-82 win on Jan. 17, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Moody, Jalen Tate, JD Notae and Justin Smith have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Devontae Shuler has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Mississippi is 0-6 when it allows at least 65 points and 8-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rebels have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has 46 assists on 87 field goals (52.9 percent) across its past three contests while Mississippi has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Arkansas offense has averaged 75.9 possessions per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 14th nationally. Mississippi has not been as uptempo as the Razorbacks and is averaging only 68.3 possessions per game (ranked 251st).

