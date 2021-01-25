Sports

MLB-SPRING TRAINING-ARIZONA

Community leaders ask for delay in spring training

UNDATED (AP) — The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report.

The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press. The letter was co-signed by the mayors of Mesa, Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale, Goodyear and Peoria, as well as representatives from Phoenix and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Arizona is averaging just under 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Tampa Bay-Carolina postponed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The National Hockey League has postponed the Tampa Bay at Carolina game scheduled for Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns with the Hurricanes.

It’s the fourth consecutive Carolina game that has been postponed, and the Lightning’s game in Raleigh on Thursday could also be in danger. Tuesday’s game has been moved to Feb. 22 as part of several changes to the schedule.

The team had six players on the NHL’s COVID-19 unavailable list when it was last released Sunday.

Carolina, Dallas, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay have all had games postponed because of the pandemic. Those teams all play in the realigned Central Division.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Top three teams unchanged

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The latest Top 25 also saw ninth-ranked Alabama climb to its highest ranking in 14 years.

Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 atop all 10 polls this season. The Crimson Tide had the biggest jump by rising nine spots for their highest ranking since January 2007.

No. 16 Florida State, No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 25 Louisville were new additions to this week’s poll. Clemson, Oregon and Connecticut fell out of the rankings.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

More COVID-related postponements

UNDATED (AP) — Boston College has postponed two men’s basketball games this week because of positive COVID-19 tests, prompting the Atlantic Coast Conference to juggle its schedule.

The Eagles were set to play Clemson on Wednesday and No. 25 Louisville on Saturday. Instead, the ACC announced that Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday night.

The conference also rescheduled Georgia Tech’s game at Louisville for Feb. 1. The teams were initially set to play on Jan. 9, but COVID-19 protocols led to the Yellow Jackets postponing four straight games.

In other virus-related developments in college basketball:

— The Southern Conference postponed three games because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Furman and Chattanooga men’s basketball programs. UNC Greensboro at Furman on Monday night and Chattanooga’s visit to East Tennessee on Wednesday night were postponed, and Chattanooga’s game at Furman scheduled for Saturday also was called off.

MLB-YANKEES-RED SOX TRADE

Yankees send Ottavino to Boston

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees made a rare trade with the rival Red Sox, sending struggling reliever Adam Ottavino to Boston along with minor league right-hander Frank German for a player to be named or cash.

As part of the trade, the Yankees agreed to send Boston $850,000 on July 1 to cover part of the $8 million owed to Ottavino. He’s a 35-year-old right-hander entering the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract. New York remains responsible for Ottavino’s $3 million signing bonus, due next Jan. 15.

A Brooklyn native, Ottavino slumped to a 5.89 ERA during the 2020 season.

Elsewhere in baseball:

— The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league deal with third baseman Pablo Sandoval. Sandoval would a $1 million, one-year contract if he is added to the team’s 40-man roster. The 34-year-old Sandoval hit .214 in a combined 84 at-bats with the Braves and San Francisco Giants in 2020. He had no hits in two at-bats with Atlanta but was kept on the team’s postseason roster. Sandoval, whose nickname is Kung Fu Panda, will try to prove he can return to the form he showed in 2019, when he hit .268 with 14 homers with the Giants.

— The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major-league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels. Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in 2020.

MARTAVIS BRYANT-CFL

Suspended receiver goes to CFL

TORONTO (AP) — Suspended NFL receiver Martavis Bryant has signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. The former Steelers and Raiders player had been suspended multiple times by the NFL for substance abuse violations.

Bryant, who starred at Clemson, drew an indefinite suspension in 2018 while with Oakland. He has not played in the league since. The NFL said at the time he violated terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban under the league’s substance abuse policy.

Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie says he does not doubt Bryant’s talent, but “he has to learn the CFL game.”

In other football developments:

— The Indianapolis Colts have made it official: quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He replaces Nick Sirianni, who took the Philadelphia Eagles coaching job Thursday.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired longtime NFL assistant Alfredo Roberts as their new tight ends coach. Roberts replaces James Daniel, who retired earlier this month after 17 seasons with the Steelers and 27 overall in the NFL. Pittsburgh is the sixth NFL stop for Roberts.

GOLF-JUSTIN THOMAS

Thomas keeps major sponsor

UNDATED (AP) — Justin Thomas is keeping another big sponsor in Citi. But only after the New York-based investment bank issued a strong condemnation of Thomas muttering an anti-gay slur when he missed a short putt earlier this month.

Citi’s chief marketing officer wrote a company blog post explaining the decision. The company says Thomas must give a “meaningful portion” of his sponsorship fee to various LGBTQ groups. He also must play an active role to increase awareness. Citi said it would drop him if it felt he wasn’t sincerely working for change.

Ralph Lauren previously ended its sponsorship of Thomas.