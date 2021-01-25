Sports

SUPER BOWL LOOKAHEAD

The Super Bowl teams are set

UNDATED (AP) — The teams for the Super Bowl are set, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC title game, and the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC final.

Tom Brady will lead his new team, the Buccaneers, in a first-of-its-kind home game, but without the usual home-field advantage.

The showdown will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where Brady’s Bucs will be the first team in the 55-year history of the Super Bowl to play on home turf.

Because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Tampa Bay’s home stadium will only be about a quarter full when the Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs opened as a 3.5-point favorite.

SUPER BOWL-BRAND ADS-SITTING OUT THE GAME

Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn’t advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

The decision to not do a Budweiser ad showcases the caution with which some advertisers are approaching the Super Bowl with during the pandemic.

Anheuser-Busch still has four minutes of advertising during the game for its other brands including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

IOC-ITALY

IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference

ROME (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.

The IOC has taken issue with the Italian government’s formation of a new organization called “Sport e Salute” that was created at the start of 2019 to run the country’s sports finances. The money was previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee.

Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms. The dispute is on the agenda for Wednesday’s IOC executive committee meeting.

RUSSIAN DOPING–CAS

Russia confirms it won’t appeal Olympic team restrictions

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian anti-doping agency has confirmed that it will not file an appeal to further loosen restrictions on its teams at the Olympics and other major sports events.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month ruled that Russia’s name, flag and anthem would be barred from the next two Olympics after backing the World Anti-Doping Agency’s finding that doping data was manipulated.

CAS halved the duration of the sanctions from four years to two. CAS also removed vetting requirements for Russian athletes and allowed them to keep wearing national colors.

CHELSEA-LAMPARD FIRED

Chelsea fires coach Frank Lampard halfway through 2nd season

UNDATED (AP) — Frank Lampard has been fired by Chelsea halfway through his second season in charge of the London club after being unable to replicate his success as the club’s record scorer in his first Premier League managerial job.

Chelsea has lost five of its last eight Premier League games and dropped to ninth place, despite Lampard benefiting from nearly $300 million spent on new players for this season.

Chelsea says the performances had “not met expectations” and left the team “without any clear path to sustained improvement” — making a change of managers necessary with former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel set to be hired.