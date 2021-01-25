SMU, Memphis meet in conference play

Sports

SMU (8-2, 4-2) vs. Memphis (8-5, 4-2)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays host to SMU in an AAC matchup. Each team won on the road this past weekend. Memphis earned an 80-53 win over East Carolina on Sunday, while SMU won 78-65 at Central Florida on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Kendric Davis is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists to lead the way for the Mustangs. Feron Hunt is also a big contributor, producing 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Landers Nolley II, who is averaging 12.8 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have allowed only 58.3 points per game to AAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.9 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has been directly responsible for 60 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. Davis has 18 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 6-0 when they block at least seven opposing shots and 2-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Mustangs are 7-0 when converting on at least 63.6 percent of its free throws and 1-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 66.7 per game.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 37.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Tigers have held opposing shooters to 36.2 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com