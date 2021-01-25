Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gilbert Highland 75, Mesa Red Mountain 26
Glendale 55, Glendale Independence 42
Glendale Arizona IHS 95, Phoenix Pinnacle 74
Globe 75, Miami 63
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 63, Peoria 59
Rancho Solano Prep 61, The Gregory School 40
Sequoia Charter School 76, Glendale North Pointe 45
Tucson Sabino 89, St. Augustine Catholic 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bisbee vs. Tucson Santa Rita, ccd.
Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Mesa Red Mountain, ccd.
Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Liberty, ccd.
St. David vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 65, Veritas Prep 9
Glendale Independence 53, Glendale 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Globe vs. Miami, ccd.
Mesa Red Mountain vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
St. David vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.
Tucson Santa Rita vs. Bisbee, ccd.
