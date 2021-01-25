Skip to Content
Published 8:58 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gilbert Highland 75, Mesa Red Mountain 26

Glendale 55, Glendale Independence 42

Glendale Arizona IHS 95, Phoenix Pinnacle 74

Globe 75, Miami 63

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 63, Peoria 59

Rancho Solano Prep 61, The Gregory School 40

Sequoia Charter School 76, Glendale North Pointe 45

Tucson Sabino 89, St. Augustine Catholic 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bisbee vs. Tucson Santa Rita, ccd.

Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Mesa Red Mountain, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Liberty, ccd.

St. David vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 65, Veritas Prep 9

Glendale Independence 53, Glendale 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Globe vs. Miami, ccd.

Mesa Red Mountain vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

St. David vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.

Tucson Santa Rita vs. Bisbee, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

