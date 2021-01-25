E. Illinois looks to end streak vs SIUE

Sports

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-5, 2-1) vs. Eastern Illinois (5-10, 2-6)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville looks to extend Eastern Illinois’s conference losing streak to six games. Eastern Illinois’ last OVC win came against the Murray State Racers 74-68 on Jan. 7. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 114-62 at Belmont in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Eastern Illinois has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Josiah Wallace, Marvin Johnson, George Dixon and Henry Abraham have combined to account for 50 percent of all Panthers scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 40 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-9 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 72.

COLD SPELL: Eastern Illinois has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 84.7.

LAST FIVE: Eastern Illinois has averaged only 67.4 points per game over its last five games. The Panthers have given up 79.6 points per game over that stretch.

