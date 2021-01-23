Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Full Saturday schedule

UNDATED (AP) — There is a full schedule of Top 25 men’s basketball on Saturday.

The Big 12′s best team this season faces off with arguably its best player when second-ranked Baylor heads to Oklahoma State, where the Bears will try to shut down the Cowboys’ Cade Cunningham. The likely NBA lottery pick is averaging 17.8 points while shooting better than 45% from the field. Elsewhere, ninth-ranked Kansas tries to get on track against Oklahoma, while No. 14 West Virginia visits Kansas State.

No. 6 Tennessee gets a quick shot at redemption when the Volunteers visit 19th-ranked Missouri in a matchup of two of the league’s three Top 25 teams. That clash highlights the weekend’s slate of Southeastern Conference games. The Volunteers fell 75-49 to a short-handed Florida team while shooting just 29% from the floor. Missouri is 9-2 and off to its best 11-game start since the 2013-14 team that started 10-1. In other action, the SEC’s hottest team, No. 18 Alabama, hosts Mississippi State and LSU visits Kentucky.

The game of the week in the Big Ten matches No. 15 Ohio State at No. 10 Wisconsin. The Badgers are 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten for its best conference start since 2017. The Buckeyes had their three-game win streak end at Purdue on Tuesday. They’ve been without injured point guard CJ Walker four games.

No. 20 Clemson visits Florida State to headline the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. The Tigers handed the Seminoles their only league loss last month, but Clemson has lost two straight games entering this one. The week ahead includes North Carolina visiting a Pittsburgh team that sits at 4-1 in the league behind Justin Champagnie, the ACC’s scoring and rebounding leader. Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado has been strong at the point for the Yellow Jackets entering a game at No. 13 Virginia.

In another game matching ranked teams, No. 11 Creighton hosts No. 23 Connecticut. The Bluejays won 76-74 in overtime at UConn on Dec. 20.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ARIZONA ST-COACH

Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley for comments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley for his comments about the officiating late in a loss to rival Arizona.

The conference said Friday that Hurley was reprimanded for public comments about the officials following an 84-82 loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Hurley was furious a foul wasn’t called on Azoulas Tubelis for hitting the arm of Arizona State guard Remy Martin with nine seconds left. Tubelis was credited with a blocked shot and hit the winning shot at the buzzer on a tip-in.

Replays showed Tubelis did hit Martin on the arm, but the Pac-12 prohibits coaches from making public derogatory comments about officiating. Coaches are supposed to provided feedback to the coordinator of officiating instead of making public comments.

MLB-CUBS-ROMINE

Austin Romine, Cubs finalize $1.5 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Austin Romine (ROH’-myn) on Saturday.

Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization’s top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level.

The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year, earning $1,537,037 in prorated pay from a $4.15 million salary. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with the Tigers as a free agent.

Romine had his most productive season with New York in 2018, batting .244 with a career-high 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 77 games.

Chicago has Willson Contreras in place as starting catcher, but he has been mentioned in trade rumors. The Cubs are retooling under President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, but they are hoping to stay in the mix in the NL Central after winning the division in 2020.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS-JETS TRADE

Blue Jackets deal unhappy Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star center to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine (LY’-nay) and Jack Roslovic.

The 22-year-old Dubois, Columbus’ top-line center, made it clear when he signed a two-year contract before the season that he wanted a change of scenery. Laine, an All-Star winger in the second season of a two-year contract, also had been asking for a trade.

Dubois is a dynamic center whom the Blue Jackets hoped would be one of their building blocks. But he declined to sign a long-term deal and let it be known he wanted to play elsewhere.

Laine, a 22-year-old Finnish winger, has scored 36, 44, 30 and 28 goals in each of his four NHL seasons but has grown into a better all-around player in the process. Roslovic, a 23-year-old center who grew up in Columbus, has 26 goals and 41 assists in 180 career games.

The Blue Jackets then signed Roslovic, a restricted free agent, to a two-year, $3.8 million contract through the 2021-22 season.

The Jets will also get a third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

BOBSLED WORLD CUP

Humphries wins another monobob gold, leads 1-2 finish for US

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries got her second win in as many attempts in a monobob sled this season on Saturday, leading a gold-silver finish for USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

Humphries had the fastest time in both heats and finished in 1 minute, 46.75 seconds. She was 0.62 seconds ahead of Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S., who took second for her first monobob medal.

Stephanie Schneider of Germany was third. Meyers Taylor trailed Schneider by 0.03 seconds after the first heat, then posted a second-run time that was 0.16 seconds faster than Schneider’s.

Monobob — one woman in the sled — will be offered at the Olympics for the first time at the Beijing Games next year, and it clearly is to Humphries’ liking.