Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

A busy basketball Saturday

UNDATED (AP) — There is a full schedule of Top 25 men’s basketball on Saturday.

The Big 12′s best team this season faces off with arguably its best player when second-ranked Baylor heads to Oklahoma State, where the Bears will try to shut down the Cowboys’ Cade Cunningham. The likely NBA lottery pick is averaging 17.8 points while shooting better than 45% from the field. Elsewhere, ninth-ranked Kansas tries to get on track against Oklahoma, while No. 14 West Virginia visits Kansas State.

No. 6 Tennessee gets a quick shot at redemption when the Volunteers visit 19th-ranked Missouri in a matchup of two of the league’s three Top 25 teams. That clash highlights the weekend’s slate of Southeastern Conference games. The Volunteers fell 75-49 to a short-handed Florida team while shooting just 29% from the floor. Missouri is 9-2 and off to its best 11-game start since the 2013-14 team that started 10-1. In other action, the SEC’s hottest team No. 18 Alabama hosts Mississippi State and LSU visits Kentucky.

The game of the week in the Big Ten matches No. 15 Ohio State at No. 10 Wisconsin. The Badgers are 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten for its best conference start since 2017. The Buckeyes had their three-game win streak end at Purdue on Tuesday. They’ve been without injured point guard CJ Walker four games.

No. 20 Clemson visits Florida State to headline the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. The Tigers handed the Seminoles their only league loss last month, but Clemson has lost two straight games entering this one. The week ahead includes North Carolina visiting a Pittsburgh team that sits at 4-1 in the league behind Justin Champagnie, the ACC’s scoring and rebounding leader. Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado has been strong at the point for the Yellow Jackets entering a game at No. 13 Virginia.

In another game matching ranked teams, No. 11 Creighton hosts No. 23 Connecticut. The Bluejays won 76-74 in overtime at UConn on Dec. 20.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ARIZONA ST-COACH

Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley for comments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley for his comments about the officiating late in a loss to rival Arizona.

The conference said Friday that Hurley was reprimanded for public comments about the officials following an 84-82 loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Hurley was furious a foul wasn’t called on Azoulas Tubelis for hitting the arm of Arizona State guard Remy Martin with nine seconds left. Tubelis was credited with a blocked shot and hit the winning shot at the buzzer on a tip-in.

Replays showed Tubelis did hit Martin on the arm, but the Pac-12 prohibits coaches from making public derogatory comments about officiating. Coaches are supposed to provided feedback to the coordinator of officiating instead of making public comments.

MLB-CUBS-ROMINE

Austin Romine, Cubs finalize $1.5 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Austin Romine (ROH’-myn) on Saturday.

Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization’s top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level.

The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year, earning $1,537,037 in prorated pay from a $4.15 million salary. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with the Tigers as a free agent.

Romine had his most productive season with New York in 2018, batting .244 with a career-high 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 77 games.

Chicago has Willson Contreras in place as starting catcher, but he has been mentioned in trade rumors. The Cubs are retooling under President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, but they are hoping