Wright State looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

Wright State (10-4, 8-3) vs. IUPUI (3-5, 2-5)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over IUPUI. Wright State has won by an average of 19 points in its last six wins over the Jaguars. IUPUI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2018, a 66-56 win.

SENIOR STUDS: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Raiders have scored 73.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: IUPUI’s Minnett has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 32.7 percent of them, and is 14 of 40 over the last five games.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58.7 points while giving up 73.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wright State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.6 percent, the seventh-best mark in the country. IUPUI has allowed opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the field through eight games (ranked 335th).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com