MLB-OBIT-HANK AARON

Hank Aaron dies at 86, praised and remembered

ATLANTA (AP) —Hank Aaron is being remembered for the grace shown in the face of racism as the one-time home run king pursued Babe Ruth’s hallowed record nearly 50 years ago.

Aaron died Friday at 86. Former presidents and fellow Hall of Famers recall his demeanor before and after hitting his 715th home run in Atlanta in 1974. Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth, breaking the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.

Former President Barack Obama says he was “humble and hardworking” and unbowed by death threats and racist letters. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones calls him “transcendent person in American history.”

Hall of famer Willie Mays says Aaron was “a great ballplayer who played hard every day and accomplished so much on and off the field.”

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Profar agrees to $21M, 3-year deal with Padres

UNDATED (AP) — Jurickson Profar is staying with the San Diego Padres, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person tells The Associated Press that Profar has agreed to a $21 million, three-year contract. Profar, who turns 28 on Feb. 20, was acquired by San Diego from Oakland in December 2019 and hit a career-best .278 in the pandemic-shortened season with seven homers and 25 RBIs.

Profar has a .238 average with 59 homers and 222 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Texas (2012-13, 2016-18), Oakland (2019) and San Diego. He missed 2014 and 2015 due to a shoulder injury.

In other MLB news:

—First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Washington Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that Zimmerman agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that would include additional bonus provisions. The 36-year-old Zimmerman has played 15 seasons in the majors, all for the Nationals. He helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2019, but did not play last year due to concerns about the pandemic.

— A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Chicago Cubs have added a veteran catcher, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Austin Romine. Miguel Amaya finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level. The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year.

—The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with right-hander Kirby Yates and a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Tyler Chatwood. Yates, who turns 34 on March 25, is coming off surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 for San Diego. Slowed by elbow soreness, he had two saves in six games with a 12.46 ERA during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

—Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,00, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses. Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield.

NFL-NEWS

Mahomes cleared to play

UNDATED (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game Sunday.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Cleveland. He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same on Friday during the longest practice of the week. Mahomes also doesn’t not appear to be bothered by a toe injury he picked up against Cleveland. Mahomes was second in the NFL with 4,740 yards passing this season, despite skipping the regular-season finale with the Chiefs already assured of the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. He has 15 touchdowns, including three on the ground, without an interception in five postseason starts at home.

In other NFL news:

— The Buffalo Bills are uncertain whether receiver Gabriel Davis will be available to play in the AFC championship game at Kansas City on Sunday. He sat out two midweek practices due to an ankle injury. Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis today. The Bills’ two top receivers, Stephon Diggs and Cole Beasley, were both full participants in today’s practice after being limited earlier in the week.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game by activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list. The third-year pro, one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL, has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. He resumed practicing with the team this week and will be available this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. But coach Bruce Arians says receiver Antonio Brown won’t make the trip to Green Bay because of a knee injury suffered during last week’s division playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.

—Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring. The 30-year-old announced the decision less than two weeks after his eighth season came to an end when the AFC North champion Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs. McDonald spent four seasons each with San Francisco and Pittsburgh. He caught just 15 passes in 2020 and saw his playing time decrease as the Steelers moved toward a more pass-heavy attack.

—The Washington Football Team has hired Martin Mayhew as its general manager. He will report directly to Ron Rivera as part of the organization’s coach-centric front-office structure. Mayhew spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and before that was with the New York Giants and served as GM of the Detroit Lions. He was a player on Washington’s most recent Super Bowl-winning team in the 1991 season. The hiring of Mayhew makes Washington the only team in the NFL with a Black team president and GM. Jason Wright joined the team as president last summer.

—The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach, according to two people familiar with the decision. The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

— The NFL says 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month’s Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release Friday that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000. Most health care workers who will get free game tickets will come from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida. Goodell says all 32 NFL teams will choose workers for the game.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL-STARS

Stars finally set for delayed opener

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars are finally set to open their season, more than 10 months after playing their last home game, nearly four months after losing the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and a week after every other NHL team got back on the ice.

The Stars’ return comes after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, even though most were asymptomatic.

Their first four scheduled games, all on the road and including an early Stanley Cup Final rematch with Tampa Bay, were postponed. That came after the NHL revealed Jan. 12, two days before their anticipated opener, that the Stars accounted for well more than half of the 27 players among nine teams that tested positive during the abbreviated two weeks of training camps.

The defending Western Conference champions now open at home Friday night against Nashville.

NHL-MAPLES LEAFS-THORNTON

Maple Leafs’ Joe Thornton out 4 weeks with fractured rib

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured rib. He was hurt during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers. He has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the team’s salary-cap situation. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says that Auston Matthews also will sit out Friday night’s rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

In other NHL news:

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve. Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the Jets’ season-opening game before being sidelined. Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-WIZARDS

Short-handed, short on prep, Wizards await return to action

WASHINGTON (AP) — There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Washington Wizards right now. They aren’t entirely sure when they will play again after having six players test positive for COVID-19. Three other players were sidelined after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness. Plus, starting center Thomas Bryant is done for the season with a left knee injury and point guard Russell Westbrook is still dealing with a left quadriceps injury.

The Wizards started this season 0-5 and now are 3-8; they haven’t played at all since a victory against Phoenix on Jan. 11. Their past six games were scrapped, including what was supposed to be a trip to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

They were able to practice Wednesday and Thursday. But coach Scott Brooks only had nine players available, so 6-foot-3 shooting guard Bradley Beal was stuck trying to guard 7-foot center Robin Lopez.

The earliest Washington will play now is Sunday at the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA-DURANT OUT

Kevin Durant out for Nets’ second straight game with Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will not play in Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers as the team continues to a cautious approach with his surgically repaired Achilles tendon. Durant played 50 minutes in the Nets’ 147-135 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He scored 38 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists in Brooklyn’s first game with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the floor together. The Nets, who recently acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade, host Miami on Saturday night. Durant is averaging 31.3 points.

In other NBA news:

—The Cavaliers have officially parted with forward Kevin Porter Jr. Cleveland completed its trade with Houston, sending Porter to the Rockets for a future second-round draft pick. The Cavs had no choice to make the deal after running out of patience with a player they once viewed as a possible franchise cornerstone. Porter was a first-round pick in 2019.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO OLYMPICS

Officials push back against cancellation talk

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and local organizers are pushing back against reports that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be canceled.

Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again. The Times of London, citing unidentified government sources, reported that the games will have to be canceled. It quoted an unidentified senior member of the ruling government coalition.

The IOC released a brief statement saying it is “fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year.”

NBCSN-SHUTTING DOWN

NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021

UNDATED (AP) — NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the move Friday in an internal memo to staff. NBC Sports Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races. It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics. NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.