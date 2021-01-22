Presbyterian looks to end streak vs High Point

Sports

Presbyterian (3-7, 1-5) vs. High Point (3-8, 1-5)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to extend Presbyterian’s conference losing streak to five games. Presbyterian’s last Big South win came against the Radford Highlanders 65-63 on Dec. 31, 2020. High Point lost 67-54 at Longwood in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: High Point’s John-Michael Wright has averaged 20 points and 4.3 rebounds while Lydell Elmore has put up 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Blue Hose have allowed only 67.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 76 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.ROCK-SOLID RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Hose are 0-6 when they allow at least 71 points and 3-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Panthers are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Presbyterian has scored 61 points per game and allowed 73.3 over its four-game road losing streak.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Presbyterian has held opposing teams to 67.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com