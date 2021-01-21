WCU looks to end streak vs Wofford

Sports

Western Carolina (7-6, 0-4) vs. Wofford (8-4, 5-1)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks to extend Western Carolina’s conference losing streak to six games. Western Carolina’s last SoCon win came against the Mercer Bears 70-56 on March 7, 2020. Wofford is coming off a 77-59 win at Chattanooga on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Wofford has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Storm Murphy, Tray Hollowell, Morgan Safford and Sam Godwin have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 75.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mason Faulkner has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Western Carolina has lost its last three road games, scoring 77.3 points, while allowing 82 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Wofford has 37 assists on 71 field goals (52.1 percent) over its past three contests while Western Carolina has assists on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Western Carolina offense has averaged 75.6 possessions per game, the 16th-most in Division I. Wofford has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 286th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com