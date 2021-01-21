VMI, Mercer meet in conference play

Sports

VMI (8-7, 3-3) vs. Mercer (9-4, 2-3)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts VMI in a SoCon matchup. VMI snuck past Furman by one point at home in its last outing. Mercer is coming off an 83-63 road win against The Citadel in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Keydets are led by Greg Parham and Jake Stephens. Parham has averaged 19.3 points while Stephens has recorded 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez, who are averaging 12.2 and 13.7 points, respectively.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Keydets have scored 76.6 points per game against SoCon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Parham has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.3 percent or less. The Bears are 0-4 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: VMI has lost its last six road games, scoring 69.5 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The VMI offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Keydets 28th among Division I teams. The Mercer defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 209th overall).

