Sports

NFL-CHIEFS-MAHOMES

Mahomes takes most reps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but the Chiefs quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol. He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.

NFL-EAGLES-SIRIANNI

AP Sources: Eagles plan to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — According to two people familiar with the decision the Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach.

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago. The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

In other NFL moves:

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Raheem Morris to be their new defensive coordinator. He replaces Brandon Staley, who became the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach last weekend. Morris finished last season as the Atlanta Falcons’ interim head coach, going 4-7 as Dan Quinn’s temporary replacement. He spent six seasons on Quinn’s staff.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Trent Baalke as general manager. They removed the interim tag from his title Thursday and paired him with new coach Urban Meyer.

— The Dallas Cowboys have named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary and passing game coordinator and Aden Durde defensive line coach while promoting Harold Nash Jr. to strength and conditioning coordinator. Whitt and Durde come with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from Atlanta. Quinn was fired as coach of the Falcons after starting 0-5.

— The Los Angeles Rams have hired Raheem Morris to be their new defensive coordinator. He replaces Brandon Staley, who became the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach last weekend. Morris finished last season as the Atlanta Falcons’ interim head coach, going 4-7 as Dan Quinn’s temporary replacement.

NFL-OBIT-TED THOMPSON

Former Super Bowl-winning Packers GM Ted Thompson dies at 68

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died. He was 68. The Packers announced Thursday that Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas.

Thompson was the Packers’ general manager during the 2010 season when they won their last Super Bowl. He was in that position from 2005-17.

Thompson drafted many notable players on the current roster. That list includes two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL-CAPITALS

Capitals lose Ovechkin, others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals will be without Alex Ovechkin and three other prominent players for at least the next four games because of COVID-19 protocols. That announcement comes from coach Peter Laviolette.

Ovechkin, a three-time NHL MVP, was placed on the league’s unavailable list Wednesday along with center Evgeny Kuznetsov, goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Laviolette indicated there was a positive virus test and the league did contact tracing.

Washington was fined $100,000 for breaking pandemic protocol for the players being in a hotel room together unmasked.

The four Russians are expected to miss the Capitals’ home opener Friday night against Buffalo and then at least games Sunday against the Sabres and Tuesday and Thursday with the New York Islanders.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Grizzlies games postponed by COVID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are the latest NBA team that will have a coronavirus-related extended break from games.

The league announced Thursday that Memphis’ next three contests will be postponed because of a lack of available players. The NBA says the Grizzlies’ game Friday at Portland, along with home games Sunday and Monday against Sacramento, were pushed back. That decision came one day after the Grizzlies’ game at Portland, scheduled for Wednesday, was also called off.

NBA-HORNETS-ZELLER

Zeller to return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets starting center Cody Zeller is expected to return to action Friday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing four weeks with a broken bone in his left hand.

Zeller went through a scrimmage on Wednesday and coach James Borrego has listed him as probable for the game. The 7-foot center will not be on a minutes restriction.

Zeller said Thursday that he had no problems in the scrimmage and is ready to play.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Quarantined player tests positive

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Spanish tennis player who is in Melbourne for the Australian Open says she tested positive for COVID-19.

Paula Badosa is a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year’s French Open. Badosa wrote on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness on the seventh day of her hard quarantine in Australia.

She was among the 72 tennis players who have been placed under a stricter lockdown and are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms at all for two weeks after being on a flight with someone who tested positive upon arrival in Melbourne.

MLB-ASTROS-CASTRO

AP source: Astros agree to $7M, 2-year deal with Castro

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that catcher Jason Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros. The agreement is pending completion of a successful physical.

This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.

The 33-year-old gives Houston another veteran catcher to play behind starter Martín Maldonado.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,00, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses. Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield. Robertson had spent the previous three seasons with Tampa Bay and had played at least 74 games in each of them. He turns 27 on March 22. Robertson has a career batting average of .234 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs in 249 games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NOTRE DAME-NCAA VIOLATIONS

Irish on probation, faces recruiting limits for violations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s football program is on NCAA probation until next January.

The school admitted to recruiting violations in 2019 in which a now-former assistant had an impermissible in-person meeting with one prospect and sent impermissible text messages to another. The NCAA announced the negotiated resolution after it was reviewed by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

Official recruiting visits will be reduced from 56 to 55 to this year and there will be cuts in number of days prospects can make unofficial campus visits.