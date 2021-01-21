Sports

NFL-JAGUARS-GM

Jags hire ex-49ers exec Baalke as GM, removing interim tag

UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Trent Baalke as general manager Thursday, removing the interim tag from his title and pairing him with new coach Urban Meyer.

Team owner Shad Khan is switching to a coach-centric model in which Meyer and Baalke will both report to him. But Meyer is expected to have final say over the roster and most everything else.

Baalke served as Jacksonville’s director of pro personnel in 2020, returning to a front-office role for the first time since San Francisco fired him and coach Chip Kelly following the 2016 season. Baalke spent a dozen years with the 49ers, half as GM. He hired Jim Harbaugh, who led the Niners to the NFC title game in each of his first three seasons and lost Super Bowl 47. Baalke also drafted quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the second round in 2011.

Before moving to Jacksonville, Baalke spent three years working as an operations consultant for the NFL.

Khan, the league’s only minority owner, interviewed five minority candidates and Baalke for the team’s open GM job. He met with former Houston executive Rick Smith, current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese, former Cleveland GM Ray Farmer and New Orleans executive Terry Fontenot. Fontenot was named Atlanta’s GM on Monday.

Jacksonville had one of the league’s most attractive coach/GM openings. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including four in the top 45, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap.

GOLF-ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

McIlroy starts season-opener in Abu Dhabi with 8-under 64

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has again put himself in contention to win an event where he has had so many near misses, shooting an 8-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship.

The four-time major champion endured the third winless season of his professional career in 2020 but shrugged off a fog delay of almost three hours to start 2021 with eight birdies. That gave him a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton, with later starters unable to finish their first round.

In 10 appearances in Abu Dhabi, McIlroy has finished second on four occasions and third three times. Apart from one missed cut, he has only one finish outside the top 10 — tied for 11th place in 2008 in his first appearance.

The Abu Dhabi Championship begins a run of three events in the “Gulf Swing” — the Dubai Desert Classic and the Saudi International come next.