Towson, Hofstra meet in conference play

Towson (3-5, 2-1) vs. Hofstra (7-6, 3-3)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes meet as Towson faces Hofstra. Towson won 78-74 at home against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday. Hofstra is coming off a 68-67 road win against Delaware on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra’s Jalen Ray, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Tigers have scored 69.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 66 per game they put up over five non-conference games.MIGHTY MARTIN: Zane Martin has connected on 20.6 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pride. Hofstra has 21 assists on 70 field goals (30 percent) over its past three outings while Towson has assists on 27 of 81 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.5 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

