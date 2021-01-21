S. Carolina looks for home win vs Auburn

Sports

Auburn (8-7, 2-5) vs. South Carolina (3-4, 1-2)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over Auburn at Colonial Life Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at South Carolina was a 79-74 win on Feb. 5, 2014.

FAB FRESHMEN: Auburn has relied heavily on its freshmen. Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, JT Thor and Justin Powell have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 45 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Gamecocks have scored 76 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALLEN: Flanigan has connected on 36.8 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. South Carolina has 50 assists on 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its past three outings while Auburn has assists on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina is rated second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent. The Gamecocks have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game and 16.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com