MVSU looks to end streak vs Prairie View

Sports

Prairie View (3-4, 2-0) vs. Mississippi Valley State (0-12, 0-4)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to extend Mississippi Valley State’s conference losing streak to five games. Mississippi Valley State’s last SWAC win came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 74-71 on March 7, 2020. Prairie View won 59-50 at home against Grambling State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Cam Mack is averaging 12 points and 5.6 assists to lead the charge for the Panthers. Jawaun Daniels is also a primary contributor, producing 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Delta Devils have been led by Caleb Hunter, who is averaging 11.3 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mack has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Prairie View has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State has 37 assists on 57 field goals (64.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Prairie View has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 29th among Division I teams. Mississippi Valley State has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Delta Devils 302nd, nationally).

