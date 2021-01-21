Monmouth looks to extend streak vs Manhattan

Sports

Monmouth (7-4, 7-3) vs. Manhattan (5-4, 4-4)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fifth straight conference win against Manhattan. Monmouth’s last MAAC loss came against the Siena Saints 76-62 on Jan. 4. Manhattan is coming off a 58-55 win over Niagara in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Hawks points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have given up only 71.2 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 96 per game they gave up over one non-conference games.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 37.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Monmouth is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or less. The Hawks are 1-4 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaspers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. Manhattan has 37 assists on 56 field goals (66.1 percent) over its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.7 possessions per game. The uptempo Hawks have raised that total to 80.3 possessions per game over their last three games.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com