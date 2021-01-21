Loyola looks to end streak vs American

Sports

Loyola (Md.) (0-2, 0-2) vs. American (0-2, 0-2)

Bender Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American looks to extend Loyola (Md.)’s conference losing streak to six games. Loyola (Md.)’s last Patriot League win came against the Lafayette Leopards 70-68 on Feb. 23, 2020. American lost 71-59 on the road to Navy in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Stacy Beckton Jr. has averaged 21 points, four rebounds and two steals to lead the charge for the Eagles. Complementing Beckton is Johnny O’Neil, who is producing 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. The Greyhounds have been led by Santi Aldama, who is averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds.ACCURATE ALDAMA: Aldama has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted 26.5 free throws per game this season, the third-highest rate in the country. American has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 11.5 foul shots per game (ranked 272nd, nationally).

