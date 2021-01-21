Furman looks to sweep ETSU

Sports

Furman (10-4, 4-1) vs. East Tennessee State (8-5, 4-1)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman goes for the season sweep over East Tennessee State after winning the previous matchup in Greenville. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Paladins shot 51.8 percent from the field while limiting East Tennessee State’s shooters to just 45.6 percent en route to a 78-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: East Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ledarrius Brewer, Damari Monsanto, David Sloan and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Buccaneers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 23 percent over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Buccaneers have scored 74.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 60.8 per game they managed against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike Bothwell has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 79 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Buccaneers are 6-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 2-5 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Paladins are 6-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 4-4 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: East Tennessee State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 65.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman offense has scored 84.9 points per game, the 12th-highest figure in Division I. East Tennessee State has only averaged 69 points per game, which ranks 213th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com