Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 76, Horizon Honors 67
Arete-Mesa Prep 73, Tempe Prep 58
Chandler 63, Valley Vista 62
Duncan 59, Anthem Prep 26
Ft. Thomas 62, San Simon 43
Gilbert Classical Academy 49, Veritas Prep 39
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 56, Gilbert Mesquite 55
Miami 76, Willcox 57
Peoria Centennial 51, Gilbert 45
Phoenix Arcadia 69, Campo Verde 63
Scottsdale Saguaro 62, Cottonwood Mingus 49
Tempe 57, Phoenix Moon Valley 53
Thatcher 59, Globe 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Heber Mogollon vs. Cibecue, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. North Phoenix Preparatory, ccd.
Tucson Sabino vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 58, Horizon Honors 13
Anthem Prep 35, Duncan 17
Bradshaw Mountain 45, El Mirage Dysart 44
Campo Verde 37, Phoenix Arcadia 22
Flagstaff Northland Prep 41, Desert Heights Prep 38
Ft. Thomas 62, San Simon 18
Gilbert 75, Peoria Centennial 48
Gilbert Classical Academy 52, Veritas Prep 27
Gilbert Leading Edge 53, Arete-Mesa Prep 41
Gilbert Mesquite 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 24
Phoenix Moon Valley 41, Tempe 29
Phoenix North Canyon 39, Glendale 23
Phoenix St. Mary’s 37, Phoenix Sunnyslope 36
Scottsdale Saguaro 61, Cottonwood Mingus 26
Willow Canyon 50, Liberty 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Heber Mogollon vs. Cibecue, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
