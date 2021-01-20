Sports

NBA SCHEDULE

Irving returns, but new-look Nets beaten by Cavs in 2 OTs

UNDATED (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets struggled and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Collin Sexton scored 15 of his 42 points in the second OT — most of them over Irving — for the Cavs, who outplayed the Nets all night.

Sexton dropped two 3-pointers and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds as Cleveland put Brooklyn away. Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points and Harden added 21 for the Nets.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-109 win over the Boston Celtics. Embiid is off to the best start of his career and topped 40 points for the second time in three games. He made 12 of 19 from the floor and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. He did it in 34 minutes and scored 20 points in a half for the fifth time this season. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points and Marcus Smart had 25.

— Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points and the injury-plagued Miami Heat pulled away in the second half for a 111-102 win over the Toronto Raptors. Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami and Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Nunn had scored just 33 points all season before his 18-point game on Monday night. He came off the bench in this one and shot 9 of 12 and had eight rebounds in 35 minutes. Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors whose three-game winning streak ended.

NBA NEWS

Grizzlies-Blazers called off

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA postponed Wednesday night’s game between Memphis and the Trail Blazers in Portland because of contact tracing with the Grizzlies. The league said the Grizzlies would not have the required eight players available because of ongoing contact tracing.

The Grizzlies flew to Portland on Tuesday after beating the Phoenix Suns on Monday without Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-uhn-CHOO’-nuhs) because of NBA protocols. That was the second time this month that Valanciunas was flagged by league protocols. He was pulled at halftime of Memphis’ game against Brooklyn on Jan. 8 but played the Grizzlies’ next game Jan. 11 against Cleveland.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Washington Wizards say they’ve been cleared to return to practice after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team led to the postponement of five of their games. The Wizards haven’t played since Jan. 11. The soonest Washington could play again would be Friday at Milwaukee, which would represent an 11-day game between outings.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Draisaitl breaks 3rd-period tie, Oilers beat Maple Leafs 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Kailer Yamamoto was credited with the opening goal for Edmonton after the Maple Leafs fumbled the puck into their own net in the first.

Mikko Koskinen (KAHS’-kihn-ihn) made 25 saves, Josh Archibald scored into an empty net with 1:06 left, and Connor McDavid added two assists.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

NHL-NEWS

NHL postpones at least two more Carolina games

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has postponed games for the Carolina Hurricanes through “at least” Saturday after five Hurricanes players have been placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The league announced the postponements Wednesday, a day before the Hurricanes were set to host the Florida Panthers in their home opener. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.

The league is reviewing and revising Carolina’s regular-season schedule.

In other NHL news:

— Three-time MVP Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list and the team has been fined $100,000 by the league for violating coronavirus protocols. Center Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET’-sahv), defenseman Dmitry Orlov and top goalie Ilya Samsonov (SAYR’-gay SAM’-soh-nahv) are the other Capitals who can’t practice for the time being. Five players from the Carolina Hurricanes also have been on that list and that team’s games were called off by the league through “at least” Saturday. There were no immediate changes to Washington’s schedule announced.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Ga Tech routs No. 20 Clemson 83-65; 3 players score 20

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season. The Yellow Jackets routed No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points. Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece. The Yellow Jackets built a nine-point halftime lead and led by as many as 22 to stretch its winning streak to five in a row. They handed the Tigers their second straight blowout loss. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 19 points.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes added 18 points and seven rebounds and No. 8 Houston avenged its only loss with an 86-59 win over Tulsa. Sasser, who scored 18 points in the first half, finished 8 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. Tramon Mark had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Houston shot 43%, including 13 of 32 on 3-pointers. The Cougars outrebounded Tulsa 52-24 and held a 26-7 advantage in second-chance points. The Cougars won their fifth straight since falling to the Golden Hurricane 65-64 in Tulsa on Dec. 29. Brandon Rachal scored 18 points, and Keshawn Williams added 10 points for Tulsa.

— Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and Providence turned back Creighton each time it pulled close to beat the 11th-ranked Bluejays 74-70. Providence won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to the Bluejays three weeks ago. Creighton lost its second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season. The Friars built an early 17-point lead behind the strong inside play of the 6-foot-10, 260-pound Watson. Creighton battled back to 39-34 at halftime, fell behind by double digits in the second half and then made late runs that fell short.

— Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 10 Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over Northwestern. The Badgers gained control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Micah Potter’s 3-pointer put Wisconsin up 56-39. Northwestern went scoreless for almost six minutes until Chase Audige’s 3-pointer made it 56-42 with 10:26 left. D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin. Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern, which has lost six straight.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Judge rules in favor of Williamson

UNDATED (AP) — A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case surrounding the validity of a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem ruled that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not licensed in North Carolina and because the contract did not comply with state laws meant to protect amateur athletes from being misled by sports agents.

In other virus-related postponements:

— The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Saturday’s Pittsburgh-Boston College men’s basketball game has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s program. No makeup date was given. The conference also said Pittsburgh’s men’s game at Wake Forest scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7, will move to this Saturday evening.

— Georgetown’s men’s basketball game at Xavier scheduled for next week has been postponed because of a coronavirus-related issue in the Hoyas program. The game was supposed to be played Tuesday. No makeup date was announced.

MLB-NEWS

Brantley nets $32 million, two-year Astros deal

UNDATED (AP) — Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The deal is pending completion of a physical. Brantley spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— A person familiar with the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to contracts with free agent pitchers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood. Yates received a $5.5 million, one-year deal with $4.5 million in potential performance bonuses. Chatwood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with incentives that could take it to $5.5 million. Yates led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 saves for San Diego and earned a place on the National League All-Star team. Chatwood went 2 – 2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year.

-Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title. Davis and the Royals agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster. If added to the 40-man roster, Davis would get a one-year contract paying at a rate of $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors.

NFL-NEWS

Colts QB Rivers retires from NFL after 17 seasons

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts. His decision at age 39 comes less than two weeks after the Colts suffered a 27-24 loss at Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after they acquired him in a draft-day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants in 2004. Rivers finishes his career ranked among the league’s top five in career completions, career yards passing and career TDs. His 240 consecutive regular-season starts was the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing only Brett Favre. He never played in a Super Bowl.

In other NFL news:

— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he practiced in a limited capacity today, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.

— The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach a day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. A person familiar with the situation says Campbell will sign a six-year contract.

— Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised quarterback Baker Mayfield Wednesday, but wouldn’t discuss any of the team’s plans for the 25-year-old. The Browns can pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason and may look to sign him to a long-term contract. Before the Browns drafted him first overall in 2018, the team went through 29 starting quarterbacks. The team has until May to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option.

TENNIS-ADELAIDE-ASH BARTY

Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty is to return to the tennis court for something other than practice for the first time in 11 months. Barty says she plans to play in a one-day exhibition event in Adelaide which includes Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep. Called “’A Day at the Drive,” the January 29 exhibition at Memorial Drive also features four of the top men’s players. The men’s lineup includes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. Barty didn’t contest the U.S. Open or French Open last year because of travel restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June

UNDATED (AP)— Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal, but struggled to keep up in revenue and exposure with some of its Power Five peers. Sports Business Journal first reported the news Wednesday night and a person with knowledge of what was being called a mutual decision between Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee confirmed it to AP. Scott’s current contract was set to expire June 2022, but he will only finish out this academic year and assist with the transition to his successor.